The deceased, Vera Adu (image source: Facebook)

ACCRA-(MaraviPost)-A young Ghanaian man has allegedly deliberately poisoned his girlfriend to dead in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The victim, Vera Adu was poisoned on Thursday August, 22, 2019 in Sowutum, Accra.

Family sources have said the culprit has been nabbed by the police and is currently behind bars.

There are conflicting reports about the dead, BrownGh.Com have reliably been informed that, Vera’s boyfriend suspected her to be cheating on him.

A lady, sources say, he had spent millions of money taking care of. He, however, decided to poison her.

Contrary, rumours have it that, the deceased had wanted to jilt her current boyfriend to another guy.

Vera Adu hails from Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

Tributes from family and love ones have started pouring-in on the various social media platforms.

BrownGh.Com will report in detail when more information is confirmed.

