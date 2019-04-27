BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A 39-year old Roman Catholic church brother, Stainslao Finye, has committed suicide by hanging on the roof of his house at Masala village in Bangwe township, Maravi Post he learnt.

The police report says the development occured on Thursday, this week.

According to deceased’s brother Tasiyano Finye Stainslao was a Catholic brother under FIC brothers and was staying at Mzedi Catholic community centre.

On this day the material day, the deacesed left the centre without informing fellow brothers and went to his parent’s house at Masala village in Bangwe township.

In the following day,family members were surprised to see him hanging in the bedroom of this house.

He used a piece of mosquito nets to eliminate his precious life.

Later,the police officers from Bangwe,visited the scene and took the dead body to college of medicine mortuary for postmortem,where results,showed that he died due to asphyxia.

Police are still working on this issue to establish the motive of killing himself.

The Police reminds people that whenever, they have problems it’s not good to eliminate their lives but rather seek guidance from religious leaders and chiefs in their society. They can also visit Victim support unit at any nearest police formation.

“Killing yourself is not a solution,you just pile more problems on the dependents,” said the police.

The late Catholic brother hailed from Matale village in Traditional Authority Phambala-Ntcheu.