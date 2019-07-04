Mec officials on electoral materials verification

By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a scanting and shocking revelation in our possession show that Malawians on the just ended disputed May 21 polls used fake ballot papers.

The original ballot papers were already marked favouring Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika.

On the other hand, original Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) ballot papers were not used in most areas of the southern region instead DPP had their own which were used.

This is according to inside informants in the ongoing verification exercised underway in MEC’s warehouse in Blantyre.

The exercise follows court order that all electoral materials be secured at Malawi Parliament’s Clerk office a head of July 26 elections case.

Inside sources confided in with The Maravi Post disclosed that for instance at Mulanje Pasani School has a full 2000 ballot books unused.

“As ordered by the constitutional court, the undergoing UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) checking into MEC 2019 voting equipment, it has been found out that over 700 thousand ballot papers used and marked DPP president Athur Peter Mutharika are fake and the original ballot papers were reserved by MEC unmarked.

“420 000 ballot papers are clean as original and marked DPP president. The question is, MEC said APM won with 1.9+ million votes. Where did these votes come from?wondered the source.

He says, “There are 10% of the findings at Mec warehouse evidence that we used fake ballot papers. For instance, fake long books from Nsanje were also found.

“Imagine my brother so what we were using were fake ballots. The originals were fake ballots. The originals were just filled in boxes and exchanged,” the source said.

He added, “People were voting using fake ones whilst they had originals marked and exchanged. So, some they didn’t mark just ended up dumping these unused ballots in boxes and a result sheet showing a big figure for President Mutharika”.

There was no immediate reaction from MEC officials on the revelation.