His name is Shiva N’Zigou, a Gabonese footballer who plays as a striker for French club Saint-Nazaire AF.

As a striker he arrived in the famous Nantes youth system in 1998 and played his first senior match in 2002.

He spent the 2004/05 season on loan to FC Gueugnon, but after only one season he was transferred to Reims.

In 2011, he joined Belgian Third Division team Royal Excelsior Virton as a free agent after his contract at Reims expired.

Background

N’Zigou is the youngest player who has ever played in the Africa Cup of Nations.

With 16 years and 93 days, he scored on his debut for Gabon in a 3-1 loss to South Africa at 2000 Africa Cup of Nations and is also the youngest player ever to score in the competition.

However, he admitted in 2018 that he lied about age[2] and that he is 5 years older than alleged. However, mathematicians have worked out that he would still have been at least eighteen at that tournament.