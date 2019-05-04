His name is Shiva N’Zigou, a Gabonese
As a striker he arrived in the famous Nantes youth system in 1998 and played his first senior match in 2002.
He spent the 2004/05 season on loan to FC Gueugnon, but after only one season he was transferred to Reims.
In 2011, he joined Belgian Third Division team Royal Excelsior Virton as a free agent after his contract at Reims expired.
Background
N’Zigou is the youngest player who has ever played in the Africa Cup of Nations.
With 16 years and 93 days, he scored on his debut for Gabon in a 3-1 loss to South Africa at 2000 Africa Cup of Nations and is also the youngest player ever to score in the competition.
However, he admitted in 2018 that he lied about age[2] and that he is 5 years older than alleged. However, mathematicians have worked out that he would still have been at least eighteen at that tournament.
2018 Scandal
In 2018 Gabonese football star Shiva N’Zigou shocked the entire football world when he confessed that he slept with his aunt, sister, men and sacrificed his mother.
A Gabonese footballer and a FIFA recognised player, Shiva N’Zigou kept the world in shock with bizarre claims by confessing that he had intercourse with his aunt and sister and that his mum was killed in a “spiritual sacrifice” to further his footballing career.
Shiva N’Zigou, 41 who played as a striker for French club Nantes bewteen 2001 and 2005 was filmed making the shocking confession at a Church, where he spoke in French.
In the video, he claimed he was also five years older, than it was thought, claiming his parents changed the D.O.B. on his birth certificate.
He went on to claim he has had a number of homosexual affairs and incestuous relationships with both his aunt and his sister.
He said: “I had [sexual] relations with my aunt. These relations happened again with my sister. I slept with my sister.
“I slept with a man. And I had another long-term relationship also with a man.”
Shiva played for multiple football clubs and rounded off his international career in 2016.
He also played 24 matches as part of the national Gabonese squad from 2000 to 2008, netting five goals for his country.