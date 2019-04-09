In the video, the pastor is seen standing on a raised platform while members lined up in front of him, each person with two bottles of soft drink; one an orange drink and the other cola.

Each person who gets to the pastor hands over the bottles of drink and the pastor proceeds to pour it on them.

According to lailasnews, the video was shared by a man identified as Jackson Ude, who decried the level at which Christianity has been reduced to on the African continent.

He wrote: Just take a look at how some Africans have reduced Christianity to a comedy show. Everything is now used to perform “miracles.” Poverty has consumed our brains we no longer think. We depend on idiots who call themselves Prophets for daily needs including financial blessings.