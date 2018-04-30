A Bulawayo woman has sensationally claimed that she was drugged and allegedly rap_ed by a nurse while undergoing treatment at a local private hospital.

The woman, who cannot be named for ethical reasons said she was still traumatized.

She said about two weeks ago while she was being treated at the facility.

According to My Zimbabwe online, the patient, was injected with a suspected anaesthetic drug and when she recovered she was feeling dizzy and had semen on her private parts, suspecting that she could have been raped.

She reported the matter to the hospital officials and her family but added that she had not reported the matter to the police as she was being threatened.

It took Sunday News a lot of convincing for her and her family to agree to talk.

“It’s a very sensitive issue and my family is really closely guarding the matter but we lodged a complaint with the institution but nothing was done. I have been struggling to live with this.”

A family member told the news screw that the incident happened after relatives had left the hospital.

“She was allegedly raped after we left. Our sister is sure that it was a nurse because she vividly recalls him administering a drug before she passed out. She can only recall.