LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Julius Maada Bio, the president of Sierra Leone, has terminated the appointment of his chief of protocol (SCOP), Fatmata Kargbo, after she went to the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) owned by Nigerian clergyman, TB Joshua, to testify of how God has favoured her.

Kargbo was featured on Emmanuel TV owned by TB Joshua, testifying of how God favored her with her recent appointment as an aide to the president and how she has been able to complete her new house which she abandoned for many years.

Showing photos of the luxury mansion she recently completed, Kargbo told the congregation that her story is now different.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with this job as SCOP to the president of Sierra Leone, ambassador at large and the blessings that come with it.

“If you look closely at this picture you will see the luxurious house God has blessed me with. I was living in a single room apartment. But my story is now different”, she testifies.

Her testimony which was intended to show how good God is, sparked an outrage in Sierra Leone.

President Bio was forced to terminate her appointment and ordered the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate her finances to ascertain the source of the wealth with which she managed to put up the structure within such a short time.

A letter sent to Kargbo by the AAC says it will be looking through her previous asset declarations in line with Sierra Leone’s anti-graft law that requires public officials to declare their assets three months into office and three months after leaving.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission has opened an official investigation into the conduct of the official and her testimony. We will also look at her source of wealth in acquiring her house and other properties. If it contradicts the anti-corruption act or we find instances of unexplained wealth, she will be charged to court and will be asked to pay a fine.” the AAC letter to her read.

Source: Reuters