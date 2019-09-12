LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-A trending news we have sighted on the internet reveals an interesting story of a Zambian woman who had sex with over 200 men, both clients and job seekers.

The viral story, put together by Zambian Observer, says the woman identified as Mutale Winfridah, has been using her influence as a branch senior bank executive to sleep with different men promising them jobs at the bank and approving their bank loan applications in return to enjoying their bed energies.

According to Zambian Observer, the bank management decided to suspend her after more than 10 men formally lodged complaints against her.

It is reported that she is 39 years old and still unmarried because of her quest to attain different academic qualifications before finding a partner.