A final year student of the Imo State University almost committed murder-suicide on Wednesday, as she committed suicide, shortly after stabbing her boyfriend.

According to reports, Agomuo Jennifer, a 400 Level Computer Science student, stabbed her boyfriend because of aggravated issues after breaking up with her.

According to dailyadvent.com ,the incident occurred at Joe Tony hostel.

It was gathered that after their breakup, the boyfriend stormed Jennifer’s hostel to retrieve all the valuables he bought for her, hence the fight that led to the stabbing.

Thinking that he would die, the girlfriend allegedly drank poison afterwards. However, neighbours later broke into the room and rushed them to FMC, Owerri, where Jennifer was confirmed dead and the boyfriend is currently battling for survival.