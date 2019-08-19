File image of police officers ferrying the body of a woman who was killed by her lover

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-A middle-aged woman was slashed to death on Sunday morning by her husband who later committed suicide over suspected love triangle.

The bizarre incident happened in Makunga village, Trans Nzoia County shortly after the couple identified as Stephen Kagumo, and his wife Caren Chebet quarreled.

Neighbours were attracted by loud screams coming from the couple’s house at around 3am Sunday.

Good Samaritans who rushed to the scene found the door locked from inside and had to break in .

“To our shock, we found the woman lying in a pool of blood on the bed and the husband had hanged himself using a rope in another room,” confirmed one neighbor who was among the first to respond to the distress calls.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Ayub Ali who confirmed the incident urged couples to reach out for support in solving their domestic squabbles instead of resorting to such extreme actions.

“It is so unfortunate that a husband can kill his wife in a heinous manner and then hang himself. In this kind of situation, I urge couples to always tell their problems to someone to prevent such incidents,” he said.

The bodies were taken to the Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Neighbours alleged that the disagreement was sparked off by an alleged love affair.

Mr Kagumo is reported to have returned home at around 9pm after watching football matches and later a fight ensued at around 3am.

According to the wife’s sister who lived with the couple together with their 18-year-old child, she was woken up by a commotion coming from the couple’s bedroom.

She rushed to the bedroom and found her brother in law holding a machete in his hand and quarrelling his wife.

She fled from the room after the irate man threatened to kill her leaving the couple in their bedroom.