Three unknown men accused of stock theft at a Limpopo village were on Friday forced into a trailer and stoned before being set alight by residents.

The incident happened at Dithabaneng village in Ga-Mphahlele outside Lebowakgomo.

One of the witnesses, Lizzy Sebakela, told sowetanlive.co.za that she heard people screaming and chanting outside her house.

“I saw three strange men and a local woman being forced into a trailer… people were shouting at them and calling them stock thieves. The woman was let go after some community members intervened, but the three men were not spared.”

She said the mob started stoning the three men and set them alight while they were still alive.

“One of the men died on the scene. The other ran towards my fence with flames on his body … but they caught and finished him off.”

Sebakela said the third man was rescued by police but later died on his way to hospital.

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said some residents became suspicious when they saw nine cattle inside a local woman’s yard.