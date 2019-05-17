According to an Instagram user, Ifetemi who posted a picture and video of the man claims the man who many believed was a madman was caught at egbeda trying to kidnap a child before he was arrested.

Ifetemi warns that people should be vigilant about people we see walking around the streets thinking they are MAD because some of them are actually normal.

Lailas News understands that the suspect is allegedly in Police custody.

This man caught might just be a case out of many as kidnappers are beginning to device any means and strategy to carry out their plans.

