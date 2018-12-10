Pastor Adeboye has told church members to stop using his pictures in souvenirs for sale, as he is not God and can never share in God’s glory.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), gave the warning at the annual Holy Ghost Congress at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said it had come to his notice that some members of his church have started seeing him as God that they use his photos and that of his wife on any of their materials. He appealed to them to stop it as he does not want to incur the wrath of God.

He said; “It has been brought to my notice that people are using my picture and that of my wife on key holders, calendars, books and other souvenirs. This is wrong and anyone found with such materials should be arrested and reported to the police.

“I am not God. I did not send them. I have nothing to do with those materials. I am an ordinary man of God. God will never share his glory with any man. I am not ready to die. Devil, I am not ready to go,” says the pastor.

Pastor Adeboye adds; “If at any time, God is sensing that a man is trying to share his glory, the man is dead. If you find anyone selling anything whatsoever with my picture or my wife’s, report them to the police immediately”.