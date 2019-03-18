Written by Patseni Mauka

Sidik Mia is a man in a hurry. Not to rescue Malawi. Not to transform Malawi as he claims with his boss Lazarus Chakwera, but in a hurry to get power, at any cost. Well, let’s say to get power and it’s financial benefits, for Sidik Mia is a shrewd business man.

Mohammed Sidik Mia was born in 1965 and is a wealthy businessman with a cattle ranch in Ngabu, Chikwawa, his home area. It is widely believed that his wealth is connected to the positions of power that he has held in government for 15 years. But truth be told, Mia was a wealthy business man before joining active politics.

The government positions just made him wealthier. Yet, as we will see in these series of articles, there is also a questionable aspect of his wealth which can only be explained by independent investigations. Mia is a running mate for the MCP. In the unlikely event that MCP wins the elections, he is going to be Malawi’s Vice President. According to the Malawi constitution, Mia would become President if Chakwera got incapacitated. Therefore, Malawians have every right to know Mia. He needs detailed scrutiny.

Alleged involvement in cattle rustling

On July 22, 2009, Nyasatimes published an article which alleged implication of the Mia family in cattle theft scandals. The article alleged that livestock farmers in Malawi’s lower shire districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje were accusing the Mia family of buying stolen cattle.

If you search for the article now on the Nyasatimes website, you will not find it. The reason is that Mia is reportedly using his agents to remove any negative stories about him on the internet. Unfortunately, no one can remove everything on the internet. With detailed search, one always finds the hidden information.

Mia, a former government minister, who was also Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Mkombezi and his family are the owners of S&A Cold Storage butchery. According to farmers Nyasa Times spoke to, the Mia’s have agents in strategic trading centres in the two districts who buy cattle from cattle rustlers in the middle of the night at very low prices.

Reportedly, the situation was said to be worse in villages surrounding Ngabu and Nchalo in Chikwawa as well as Fatima and Bangula in Nsanje. The farmers said the cattle are transferred the same night to either Mia’s farm in Ngabu or to Cold storage headquarters in Blantyre where they are slaughtered and sold.

to the article, in Bangula, one livestock farmer who only identified himself as Bango said he had information to the effect that Mia has agents like one business man called Mr. Karim who has a group of men who go into the villages at night to steal cattle and sell to the Mias. Bango said by buying stolen cattle, the Mia family makes huge profits because they buy the beef at half the price they would normally buy straight from the farmers.

Bango was quoted by Nyasatimes as saying: “There have been a series of livestock robberies for years now and each incident is reported to the police but nothing is being done to bring the culprits to book. I’ve got information that the stolen cattle are bought by the family through their men that they place in various trading centres”.

Bango continued to say: “Last year my colleague stormed Mia’s farm in Ngabu after his two cows were stolen. He saw the two cows in the company of several others and he reported the matter to Ngabu police who promised that they’ll investigate the matter but up to now almost a year down the police have not yet concluded their investigations.”

Bango added: “This is not the first time that a villager has stormed Mia’s farm to look for missing livestock. However efforts to pursue the matter always hit a blank wall as you are aware the man has money and our justice system doesn’t favour the poor.”

Another livestock theft victim of Ngabu who pleaded with Nyasa Times not to have his name published for fear of political persecution said he had his five goats and five cattle stolen in a space of one week and he suspected that they were sold to the Mia family.

He said what was surprising was that at first the family used to go into the villages to buy cattle for both their farm and cold storage butchery but now they are no longer doing so. That begs the question; where are they buying the cattle from?

Another farmer from Bangula called Ndidyemo was quoted by Nyasatimes as saying: “My cattle and goats were stolen and I together with some villagers searched all over the village soon after I had noticed that robbers broke into the kraal but failed to find them. After giving up, at around 2:00AM, we decided to go home. On our way back, a huge truck with its trailer passed us and it bore signs and registration of one which Mia uses to carry cattle from his farm to Blantyre.”

A Police officer at Ngabu police confirmed receiving complaints from the villagers and that some indeed stormed the farm to search for their missing cattle. The officer who pleaded for anonymity confirmed that some villagers were able to identify their livestock.

These are serious allegations of a person who, if elected, would hold a very high position in government with access to billions of tax payers money. Such allegations need to be thoroughly investigated by independent investigators. It is obvious that with the political influence Mia has wielded in the last 15 years, the police have not been able to seriously investigate him. This is very common in Malawi.

Apart from independent investigations, Mia owes Malawians a detailed explanation on where he buys meat for his business, with concrete evidence. He might claim privacy but there is a cost for seeking for the highest office in the land. Malawians deserve to know the truth and victims of cattle rustling deserve justice.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post