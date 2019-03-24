Written by Patseni Mauka

There is very little Sidik Mia can show as his achievements for Malawi as a politician for the 15 years he has been active. Most achievements are personal and relate to his ability to successfully hoodwink leaders and followers of different parties into giving him senior party positions and ministerial posts. He uses his wealth to hide his mediocre style of leadership and burning ambition to become president of Malawi.

Mia was first elected a Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa Nkombezi in May 2004 on the United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket. He is reported to have spent 85,000 pounds (82, million Kwacha) to win Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency under UDF. That is how badly he wanted to be a member of parliament.

President Bingu wa Mutharika appointed him deputy minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Food Security in June 2004. In 2005, Mia was made deputy minister of Mines, Natural Resources and Environment before he was moved to Transport and Public Works. In September 2005, he was promoted to a full Cabinet minister at Irrigation and Water Development, a position he held until March 2009.

In the May 2009 general elections, Mia was re-elected MP on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket. Bingu later entrusted Mia with the defence portfolio in June 2009. After the Cabinet reshuffle of August 9 2010, he was made minister of Transport and Public Infrastructure.

From the different ministerial positions that Mia held under DPP, it can be noted that Bingu trusted Mia. In his first five years as a politician, Mia established himself as one of the senior members of DPP. This is what Mia is good at and for a good reason. The reason is that Mia entered politics with one goal; to become the president of Malawi.

In order to achieve this goal, Mia knows that he has to be as close as possible to the leadership of the party that he joins. He is a master bootlicker who overpraises every leader of the party he joins to manipulate them into elevating him. Nobody can blame him for that. It’s a game of politics.

The problem is that he tries too hard to please the leaders that most of the times he makes embarrassing remarks and actions. For example, once he realized that Joyce Banda and former President Bingu Wa Mutharika had fallen out, he chose to be on Bingu’s side and was the lead planner to neutralize the then vice president. He was one of the DPP members who took turns to badmouth Joyce Banda.

In April 2012, following the death of Bingu, Mia reportedly led a delegation of 18 fellow Cabinet ministers and DPP members to meet then estranged vice-president Joyce Banda who ascended to the presidency in line with constitutional order. Mia had no shame to quickly align himself with Joyce Banda who he castigated many times.

At a rally at Masintha in Lilongwe, when People’s Party (PP) was celebrating one year in government, Joyce Banda revealed that Sidik Mia apologized to her and told her to regard his badmouthing as some bad dreams and not reality. In other words, he was too ashamed that he joined a person he was castigating. This just shows that Mia stupidly castigates other parties’ leaders just to cement his position in parties he believes will give him what he wants, the presidency.

In Joyce Banda’s PP, Mia boot-licked and spent his way to the vice presidency of the party. He then went on a spending spree to convince Joyce Banda to choose him as his running mate.

In one of the embarrassing episodes of desperation, at a PP rally in Chilomoni, he instructed women to vote for a fellow woman, Joyce Banda. He told the women that if they don’t vote for Joyce Banda, they should consider themselves witches! Joyce Banda who was sitting just close to Mia was seen with a face of disapproval and embarrassment.

Joyce Banda eventually chose Sosten Gwengwe and left Mia in the cold. Angry with that development, Mia resigned from PP and from Banda’s Cabinet where he served as minister for Transport in January 2014. He claimed he was retiring from active politics.What more evidence does one need to know that Mia is a greedy man who will stop at nothing to get the Malawi presidency?

In August 2015, just a year after he ‘quit’ politics, Mia confirmed that his being not picked by former president Joyce Banda as running mate in the May 2014 elections contributed to his departure from the political stage. According his interview with The Times, he should have partnered Joyce Banda because she is from the eastern region and he is from the southern region! Such a dumb reason!

In the interview, Mia also said that, soon after his resignation from cabinet and PP, he got communication from MCP president Lazarus Chakwera to partner him in the elections but turned the call down because he felt he was not ready. Lazarus Chakwera went on to lose the 2014 elections.

Desperate to get power, Mia later used his financial power and lies that he is a southern region political giant to bulldoze his way to the vice presidency of MCP and running mate to Lazarus Chakwera in the 2019 elections. Such is the ambition and greed for power that Mia has.

Such greed is dangerous. It is even more dangerous for a man who has shown that he doesn’t need the presidency to serve the country but to serve his business interests and needs of his business associates in the community of Malawians of Asian origin. Although many of these Malawians have amassed wealth through honest means, there is a group that has used different ruling parties to siphon billions of tax payers money from treasury.

They are the only group of people that are not found in Malawi jails despite overwhelming evidence of their corrupt deals. One of them is Zameer Karim who deposited a 145 million Kwacha bribe in a DPP bank account whose sole signatory is President Peter Mutharika. Such people are some of Mia’s business associates. A vote for MCP will be a vote for Mia and his associates’ passport to the presidency and Malawi’s treasury.

