By Sidik Mia

My Fellow Malawians,

This post is meant to respond to a question posed by one of the learned youthful followers on this page who advised that I hide his identity.

He submitted:

“Dear Sir,

Before Chilima began dominating our media, all talk among my friends was on how the MCP seemed like a better party to rule Malawi come 2019. What has been discouraging to me, however, has been a lack of clarity of what exactly the MCP will bring to help Malawians. Sure, I’ve heard its leadership complain about the supposedly rampant corruption but I haven’t heard a clear direction on what the MCP will do differently in the fight against corruption. This is just an example.”

He continued as follows:

“In your personal opinion, as you currently don’t speak on behalf of the MCP, what would you say is one of the most impactful things MCP should prioritize if the party wins the 2019 election? I’m very interested to hear the measures that should be taken in order to accomplish the goal you identify.

“I look forward to reading your response.”

Son,

Thank you so much for your thoughtful question. As a way of responding, I wish to emphatically state that the majority of Malawians appear to have already made up their minds to reboot the current system and give MCP a chance in 2019. I am therefore not surprised with your admission that all talk among your friends is leaning towards giving MCP a chance in 2019.

That hasn’t changed because of a mere fact that a character in the same rotten camp is currently dominating media headlines.

Let me jog your memory a bit: Who, in 2014, promised the nation that our hard working civil servants will be paid handsomely and not ‘machengi mukulandirawa.’ And please inquire from the civil servants who voted for them based on this promise: are they better, salary wise that is, four years down the line?

When the same character championed the so called public reforms programme and recommended to freeze employment in the public service so that you, the youths, can remain jobless as most of you are and in all fairness, you believe that is the person with the magic wand for our country? C’mon, let’s be serious with national issues!

Nevertheless, your question is commendable as I think you want to be double sure on why you should give us (MCP) a chance in 2019.

Son,

Let me first tackle the corruption issue you have raised. You say you have heard the MCP leadership “complain about the supposedly rampant corruption but I haven’t heard a clear direction on what the MCP will do differently in the fight against corruption.”

Son,

I am tempted to think that you stay outside this country for if you were staying in our country, you wouldn’t use the adverb “supposedly.”

Son,

Corruption is not “supposedly” rampant in our country. It is manifestly rampant. In fact, almost all institutions in our country, both public as well as private, are stinking corruption.

I hear heartbreaking stories regarding corrupt practices from your fellow youths. They lament how difficult it is to be recruited in such institutions as the Military, the Police, and Immigration and even in the Road Traffic Departments because of corruption.

They say with evidence on why you need to be connected to be recruited. They say with evidence on why you need to bribe someone in such departments to be recruited.

Even those very lucky to be selected on merit are still dumped on their way to the training colleges and replaced with those who have bribed the recruiters. This is what is happening in this country.

By the way, the Ministry of Health intends to recruit Health Surveillance Assistants (HAS’s) popularly known as ‘Azaumoyo’ in the villages and reports have reached us that bribery is already dictating on who will be picked for such posts?

Again, have you read the petition to the Chief Justice from some courageous judiciary youthful employees who are accusing the whole Judiciary Service Commission of engaging in suspicious activities that smacks of corruption in the ‘bogus’ way they advertised, interviewed and recruited third grade magistrates in our country?

Son,

I could go on and on in narrating such unfortunate incidences but the bottom line is: Corruption has destroyed the fabric of our society. Our country is rotten to the core in as far as corruption is concerned.

Now this brings us to one of your questions: your claim that you haven’t heard a clear direction on what the MCP will do differently in the fight against corruption.

Son,

I think we have been very clear and consistent on how we will tackle this.

We have all along been saying that we have sufficient political will to fight corruption. This is the starting point for we believe that you can’t fight corruption without having a strong political will.

Son,

MCP has a zero tolerance policy against corruption. MCP under Dr Chakwera will enhance the independence of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). We will divorce ACB from Executive interference so it can perform its duties without fear or favor.

To achieve that, MCP will, inter alia, amend relevant sections in the Corrupt Practices Act to make sure that the ACB Director is never relieved of his/her duties by the President.

Just like is the case with our judges, we posit that we will make real progress in the fight against corruption if we leave it to Parliament to fire the Director and not one individual in the name of the President.

The wisdom behind this move is to free the ACB Director from the yoke of pleasing the Executive branch of government in the fight against the corruption and at the same time, this move will make the Director to be aggressive and fearless in the fight against corruption as they would know that their fate would be decided by Parliament if it deems them to be incompetent.

This is unlike the present situation where we put the ACB Director in a compromised position. They know that they can be fired on the whim of one individual in the name of the President hence they know that they cant bite the very same finger feeding them.

In our diagnosis, we believe that this is one of the reasons why the fight against corruption has been a lost battle.

You may wish to know that under private members bill, MCP brought such an amendment bill in Parliament. Unfortunately, it was shot down by this administration, a clear signal that the Peter Mutharika administration is deficient of political will to fight corruption.

Son,

Now let me attempt to tackle the last question on what MCP would priorities in the event of it being ushered into power in 2019.

You may wish to know that MCP, as a party, will soon come up with a blue print where we will clearly state the vision we have for the country.

Thereafter, our 2019 torchbearer, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, will set the pace in articulating such signature policies in such key areas as Agriculture, Health, Education, Energy, etc and at that point, you will hear some of us doing the backing vocals.

Nevertheless, I bet that a merciless crackdown on corruption will be one of such priorities. I can also vouch that job creation for you our youths and/or youth empowerment will also be on the cards. Fixing the energy sector will also be a priority.

Building more universities and putting in place measures to accommodate as many students into universities will certainly be our priority as well. In the meantime, I implore you to hold your fire but I promise that you will hear us loud and clear very soon!

In conclusion, I wish to bring to your attention that MCP under President Chakwera embodies ‘prosperity for all” and not “winner takes all” philosophy.

Merit will be the order of the day. Nepotism in public appointments and cronyisms will have no space in the MCP administration. This is our commitment.

We will demonstrate in action as to why we claim that Malawi is one nation when you usher Dr Chakwera into power in 2019.

Son,

DPP was given a second chance in 2014 but as all can see, they have squandered it. This is why Malawians are ready to hit a reset button in 2019 with Dr Chakwera as the new captain of the ship. This is about the future of our country. Let’s reboot the system in 2019. #OperationReboot2019

May God Bless our country

Respectfully yours,

Sidik Mia

MCP Member