Written by Patseni Mauka

The much publicized Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Njamba rally has turned out to be a big embarrassment for the self acclaimed southern region big wig Sidik Mia. Despite using scores of trucks to ferry people from surrounding districts, the attendance was very low. Even the presence of Joyce Banda and her tattered People’s Party (PP) did not help.

One of the recommendations by MCP strategists was to spend big on campaign and get a partner from the southern or northern region in order to win the 2019 general elections. Chakwera thinks in Sidik Mia, he got both campaign money and a partner for the south. What he doesn’t know is that he has sold MCP. Mia is not a partner who can make a difference in votes in the south, unless some miracle happens. The Njamba rally is the biggest evidence that Mia is not popular in the south.

Mia is the same as having no partner at all. Apart from winning parliamentary elections in his constituency in Chikwawa, he has no record of having followers in the south, it’s just illusion. Just because he was a cabinet minister, people think he is a bigwig. But I know many former cabinet ministers who believed that by constantly appearing in the news, they were bigwigs. Most are jobless now, without even having a parliamentary seat.

Mia just mastered the art of making himself look big and popular. He made a lot of money from questionable deals with fellow businessmen when he was in government. With this money, he easily duped Chakwera to controversially choose him as his running mate way before the MCP convention rubber stamped the terrible idea.

Mia is not popular because there is very little he can show as his achievements for Malawi as a politician for the 15 years he has been active. Most achievements are personal and relate to his ability to successfully hoodwink leaders and followers of different parties into giving him senior party positions and ministerial posts. He uses his wealth to hide his mediocre style of leadership and burning ambition to become president of Malawi.

Mia just wants to use the MCP train to get what he wants, the presidency. When he gets the presidency, MCP will be his farm, like the one he has in Chikwawa. He has tried it with UDF, DPP and PP before. With PP, he was so disappointed and angry when Joyce Banda bypassed him in the running mate selection.

He resigned from PP a few months before the 2014 elections. When he fails to get what he wants through MCP, he will jump the ship again. That’s when Chakwera will know the disaster he has created now.

The Njamba rally is the biggest indication of how MCP will perform during the May elections. There will be no surprise, some votes in the central region and almost none in the other regions. The overall result will be another loss.

MCP is just wasting time with self acclaimed political big wigs like Sidik Mia and Joyce Banda who are not popular beyond their constituencies. The only thing that can help MCP come close to winning is a change of name for the party. The MCP brand will never recover. It’s covered with innocent blood. Change the brand name, it might help.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post