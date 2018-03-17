By Chilenje Chilenje

In a bid to contribute to the promotion of education standards in the country,the Sidik Mia Foundation has handed over a complete packaged classroom block to Jombo Community Day Secondary School in Chikwawa.

The Sidik Mia Foundation has spent a total of MK80 Million for the construction of the school block.

Speaking Friday during the ceremony,Chairperson of the Foundation, Sidik Mia,said his organization has needed an educated work force that could deliver efficiently and effectively hence the donation that would enhancethe learning environment among students at the institution

“As Sidik Mia Foundation,we realized that a conducive, learning environment is an integral part of quality education. We believe that by constructing and furnishing this school block we have created additional space that can decongest the overcrowded classes and improve quality education,” observed Mia.

He said it was the wish of the organisation that the youth surrounding the Jombo attain quality education while emphasizing that through that it would minimize some unlawful activities that some idle youth indulge in around the area.

“May I encourage students to work hard and be committed to education. Let donations like these motivate you to even work harder than before. At the same time, it is my humble appeal to school management, students, community leaders and entire community members to take good care of the building”,advised the Chairperson for Sidik Mia Foundation.

On his part, Henry Gwede, Education Divisional Manager in the South West Education Division who was also guest of honour to the event commended the Sidik Mia Foundation for the timely donation of the school block which he said will lessen the burden and panic students faced in the course of learning.

Gwede has therefore called on the leadership surrounding Jombo CDSS to show appreciation for the good things the the businessman while urging all students to show a sense of responsibility towards the magnificent classroom block Mia handed over to the school.

The school block donated can hold over 50+ students per class