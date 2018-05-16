BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia has take to task the Muluzu family for propelling rumors that the later will use Muslim countries funds to islamise the nation once the party takes reins of power in 2019.

This is according to social media document circulating which Mia family is tussling the Muluzi family behind the false allegation.

Below is the press statement form Mia family taking on Muluzi made available to The Maravi Post:

The family of the former state president Mr Bakili muluzi has in the last three months been using various agents to attack Malawi congress party first vice president Hon. Sadik mia.

The Muluzi family has been informing these political surrogates to spread rumours that hon. Mia has built churches in the country using funds meant to build mosques in the country.

The fact of the matter is that there is nothing like that and the Muluzi family is just uncomfortable with the advent of Hon Mia on the political scene since their political hegemony is being threatened I’m the eastern region and the country as a whole.

In addition, they fear Hon. Mia since he is a dedicated Moslem and respected as a God fearing gentleman. At the same time, they are petrified since he has contributed alot to the development of Islam in the country and has preached the need of unity amongst religious groups in the country.

His helping hand and love for charity is a big issue as Mr bakili muluzi intends to baby seat his son as he bids for high office. However, this desire is being affected since his son has weak religious credentials and can not March Hon. Mia.

In this case Hon. Atupele Muluzi is a non entity in Islamic terms and an under dog and this poor standing is not in tandem with his desire to be a persona in the eastern region and the entire Islamic world.

We are therefore appealing to all citizens to question and seek for answers as to how Hon Atupele Muluzi can be the face of Moslems yet he can not tackle any verse or part of the holy Koran. He is a novice and a mere pretender in Islamic terms.

We are geared to expose Hon Atupele Muluzi if he does not recant and apologize to the Mia family for fanning lies”, concludes the Mia statement.

There was no immediate reaction from the Muluzu family on the matter.