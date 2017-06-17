BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost) – Former Transport Minister Mohammed Sidik Mia, is bouncing back from the four-year political hibernation with the announcement that he is joining the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ahead of 2019 general elections.

This confirms rumors lingering in political circles of his comeback after resignation in 2013, when he was served as cabinet minister during the Joyce Banda’s administration.

Mia made the political return and told fellow Muslims at Kanjedza Mosque in the commercial capital Blantyre on Thursday, seeking support to achieve his Vice President portfolio bid.

The Lower Shire political giant said he disclose the party he will be joining, which MCP is following several talks he has held with the party leader Dr Lazurus Chakwera.

The Maravi Post is well-informed that Mia will be unveiled to the MCP ‪on July 7, the same day Secretary-General Gustavo Kaliwo has scheduled to hold the MCP emergency convention.

“I appeal to Moslems to help me in 2019 because I am vying for the post of Vice President of this country whether one likes it or not. We want us Moslems to have their own leader to represent your interests at the highest level.

“God willing if I get this post, in five years, show me where there is no Mosque, I will build it on my own. I will also build health facilities across the country and after five years if I don’t do these things, come to me and hold me responsible”, said Mia.

The former cabinet minister reminded his fellow Muslims of his support towards 2014 United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi, who unfortunately came fourth in the race.

“If we want to build the future of Moslems in this country, then you have to support my cause. After Ramadan, I will be making a decision,” said Mia.

MCP leadership has been tightlipped on Mia’s interest with rumors that he has been financing some of the Party’s activities.

The development even angered former regional and chairpersons who accused the business tycoon and cum-politician Mia of sowing division by bankrolling parallel structure within the Party.

The chairpersons said they have evidence that Mia has been secretly meeting the MCP leadership, where money and materials have been exchanged. The aim of this is to formalize the business tycoon’s stake, and was done without consulting or informing Party members.