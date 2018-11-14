By Leo Mkhuwala

Once ushered into government, the country’s main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will focus on empowering local farmers by bettering prices of Agricultural commodities while on the other hand, boost thier capacity to increase crop production, MCP Vice President Sidik Mia has said.

The political giant was speaking last Tuesday during his visit to Blantyre South-West constituency to meet grassroot leaders.

He said, the current miserable tradition of importing Agro- based commodities like tomato and fruits from other countries will have no room in the forth coming MCP government because the party regards Agriculture as pitoval, just as it is an engine of country’s economy.

Said Mia: “Just as it was during the plentiful days of the late Kamuzu, Malawi will again be associated with bumper harvest and robust economy that will be propelled by sound Agricultural policies and in so doing, empower local our farmers to produce more than enough and sell the surplus at better predictable prices.”

He queried: “How can a country fail to even produce its own fruits like apples and oranges, and instead, depend on imported ones? How can hunger be a permanent song to sing year in year out and yet they claim the economy of the country is on the right track?”

Speaking before Mia, the MCP National Campaign Director, Moses Kunkuyu called on supporters to ignore the few greedy, selfish and unfocused leaders that have bade farewell to MCP.

Said Kumkuyu: “Anyone who has moved out from the mighty MCP is a jackpot leader with a primary interest for their own belly, because those leaders with great intentions for our country Malawi remain in MCP.”

Before distributing party materials to over 2000 grassroot leaders, Mia who was accompanied by his wife Abida, unveiled the parliamentary female candidate for the area, Flonnie Maliro alongside two shadow ward councillors.

He articulated the fact that, his business woman-cum-politician wife, who is also the parliamentary candidate for Chikwawa-Mkombedzi constituency, had accompanied him to render support to her fellow female candidate who was being unveiled.

On a similar errand, Mia was recently in Balaka West where he interacted with over 2000 grassroot leaders and distributed party materials.