MCP VP Mia

By Leo Mkhuwala

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) First Vice President, Sidik Mia has assured Malawians that MCP is the only party which is ready enough to form the next government.

Speaking to multitudes in Lilongwe Mpenu constituency where he was guest of honour at the party’s political rally, Mia hinted that, the seriousness that MCP has demonstrated on the ground trims all other parties from public confidence, leaving the main opposition starring gaudy in peoples hearts, ahead of the May, 2019 polls.

Citing points of seriousness in an interview monitored on Times Radio, Mia said MCP was the first party in the country to hold an elective conference in April, 2017.

The political heavyweight said, MCP was also the first party to go everywhere in the country to sensitize people to register in the voters’ registration exercise, just as it was the first party to conduct parliamentary and local council primaries in all 193 constituencies across the country.

Above all, Mia said Malawians have invested all their confidence in MCP, as it was the first party to unveil its presidential running mate when other parties are scampering and rocked with leadership as well as running mate crisis.

He therefore emphasized that, MCP is blessed with the best leadership of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, who has the best policies to move Malawi from the current disarray, that has come about due to poor leadership.

High on the agenda was to make Agriculture a priority through huge investment and the introduction of universal fertilizer subsidy, in the very first year MCP takes over reigns of power.

Against the claims that Malawi’s economy is growing, Mia stressed that, “We in MCP understand that Agriculture is the mainstay of this country and that, who ever neglects Agriculture can never look at Malawi as growing.”

Said Mia: “Our priority will see to it that people harvest a lot and that, they have enough food throughout the year, with surplus to sell at the ready markets that will offer better prices.”

He said, MCP will utilize the vast resources of water that Malawi has from Karonga to Nsanje, and therefore ensure that irrigation farming is put into practice, to enable local farmers harvest twice or thrice per year.

Mia therefore urged people of Mpenu to rally their support behind the MCP power house by voting for MCP leaders with Lazarus Chakwera as President.

Mia had during the function unveiled the party’s Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka as the Parliamentary candidate for the area.