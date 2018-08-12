By Luke Nthanda-Contributor

Sydney Zulu popularly known in music cycles as sagonjah is back again with a new song titled ‘’Nthawi’’ which is yet to be released.

Sagonjah a former lead musician of Blantyre based hip-hop band concerto Grosso is widely known for his delivery style,complex lyricism and politically aware content.

‘’Am mostly noted as a solo artist on the Third Eye(hip-hop fanatic) ‘’mmene zilili’’ and “Game Zikwanje’’,I released my first song in 2015 called zangolowa uchifwamba,” sagonjah said.

The song ‘’Nthawi’’ which was recorded in Namibia highlight different issues that happen in our day to day life, it tells a message to people never to give up because it’s all about time.

Sagonjah who like others peers wanted to secure employment and generate income that would keep him floating on top of waters of resource constraints.

No more.Sagonjah has charted his own was in the crowded path called music industry.

According to Sagonjah while many see the music industry as unrewarding he sees gold in it and is determined to show local artists,and music lovers how things are supposed to be done.

‘’Am Passionate about myself I know there is a huge competition in this industry but to me I wish to be somebody else in the near future come rain come sunshine,” he eluded.

Sagonjah who is from Lilongwe district,hopes that his journey in music will not be short lived,but will last as long as his full name is Sidney Zulu.