LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There was sigh of relief on Thursday when the country’s smartphone network provider Airtel Malawi disclosed that the prestigious Airtel Top 8 Cup will be held next year.

The assurance comes amid fears that the tournament will not be played following the fracas that occurred during the final match between Big Bullets and Blue Eagles.

The fracas erupted when the referee awarded a penalty to Eagles at 58 seconds before the end of the game that later the later scored which did not go well with Bullets fans.

Eventually Bullets players and supporters started beating up referee and running battles with police offers. But despite the hooliganism Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto disclosed that the tournament will come again next year with a bag. Kamoto was quick to condemn the violence urging all football lovers in the country to embrace the development of soccer. He added that the company sees football as a platform for family entertainment where it should free from any violence.

In his remarks, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu said Airtel has demonstrated a fatherly heart for the consideration of tournament next year.

Nyamilandu assured football lovers that the association will put drastic measures to curb hooliganism that soccer development be promoted.