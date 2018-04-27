LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi government through Ministry of Finance-Treasury has settled MK22 million debt bill which the multi-billion kwacha Bingu National Stadium (BNS)was grappling for half a year.

This gives a relief to some commercial firms who deserted the facility for business due to power outages.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila disclosed that the Treasury has settled the bill that the stadium has gotten the power.

Kasaila said government will review the agreement the stadium and utility body Escom that the repeat of the same scenario should not occur.

Bill settlement comes after the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises warned that poor management of BNS saying could kill its potential as a key revenue generator in sports industry.

Committee member Alex Meja, who usually speaks on behalf of the committee on sports matters, was reacting to failure by government to pay a MK22 million electricity bill, forcing the facility to go nearly seven months without power.

When opened early last year by President Peter Mutharika, the stadium, which has got apartments that could be hired for businesses, was billed to become one of the commercial hubs in Lilongwe.

But its potential has been waning, analysts point out, because of theft and electricity and water cuts that have marred its first year of operation.