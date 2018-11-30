By Alick Junior Sichali

The tendency of abusing people with disabilities is hugely contributing to their failure in meeting their aspirations in life; a situation that affects their economic livelihoods.

Coordinator of Sight 20-20 Direct Charity Organization, Sally Wabiso, said persons with disabilities are denied various economic opportunities, making them look unable to perform certain tasks of national development.

For this reason, Wabiso said their organisation will continue will different initiatives it has been doing in the country to promote the rights of persons with disabilities in particular ones who are blind.

Introducing blind football and goal ball amongst the blind people are some of the initiatives Sight 20-20 Direct has roll out in the country.

She said “as a charitable organisation we have put our focus in supporting persons with disabilities in the country in particular people who are blind. Currently we are working Montfort Schools in Chiradzulu were we are supporting pupils who are blind,”.

Sight 20-20 Direct has built a fence at the hostels of pupils studying at Montfort Primary School as one way of ensuring that the children are being protected.

The School’s Resource Teacher in Charge, Clement Kaleso commended the support they have been receiving from Sight 20-20 Direct.

Kaleso said the support they have been receiving from the charitable organisations it has the School to eradicate some of the challenges which the pupils have been facing.

Sight 20-20 Direct Charity Organisation has plans of introducing the blind football competition in the country and also to build new toilets at Montfort Primary School.