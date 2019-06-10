A-physical-derby-in-Lilongwe-pic-by-Tione-Andsen-Mana

By Tione Andsen

Silver Strikers on Sunday claimed City bragging rights when they defeated their traditional city rivals, Civil Sporting 2-1 in the first round of the TNM Super League played at Area 47 Silver Stadium in Lilongwe before half full capacity.

The Capital City derby never lived up to the expectations of the Lilongwe fans as it was characterized by physical play and a lot of stoppages due to injuries to which at times Salima based referee, Godfrey Nkhakananga was failing to control the proceedings of the game.

Silver Strikers aka the Bankers scored their two goals in the first half through Mike Tetteh and Duncan Nyoni while Civil sporting pulled one back through Fletcher Bandawe’s spot kick.

The Area 47 outfit striker, Tetteh was named man of the match was given a miniature trophy and K15, 000 cash.

The Bankers have moved to third position from nine with 11 points from six games and Civil have recorded a third successive defeats and the first after the departure of the deputy head coach, Oscar Kaunda who has a bright start at Be forwards in Blantyre when his team beat Dwangwa United 5-0.

Civil have dropped to position 11 from eight with nine points from six games.

Smarting from a 6-0 drubbing against Nyasa Big Bullets in Blantyre, Civil had no choice to use their second choice keeper, Hastings Banda whose performance in the last eight minute of the first his performance was rated poor while Silver featured their second choice goalie, Charles Thom instead of Brighton Munthali who was with the national team in South Africa for Cosafa Cup.

The Area 47 outfit piled a lot of pressure in the first 13 minutes of the saw looking for an early goal and saw them playing four corners kick without reply.

At a quarter hour mark, the visitors responded through left winger, Kelvin Thotho whose drive narrowly missed the wood work.

Tetteh broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when curved his shot which went over two Civil central defender, Lawrence Chaziya and John Dambuleni, the ball eluded stationed keeper, Banda before hitting the empty net to make it 1-0.

Two minutes later, Civil Captain, Raphael Phiri nearly cancelled the lead when his hard drive went off target after receiving a pass from Innocent Tanganyika.

Silver was awarded a free 25 metres away from the western touchline of the northern goal and from the resultant free kick, the Bankers stretched the lead to 2-0 in the 43rd minute when Nyoni volleyed in a free into the empty net beating stationed out of form Civil Keeper, Banda.

With a minute to go, Civil Captain, Phiri had his effort hitting the cross bar when Silver goalie, Thom was beaten after Bandawe had put his through.

The Bankers were leading 2-0 at half time.

Just two minutes into the second half, Civil Coach France Ndawa rested keeper Banda for Tione Tembo while Silver brought in Levison Maganizo for Ernest Tambe after five minutes.

For the third time of asking Civil Phiri wasting a golden chance in the 56th minute when he unbelievably failed to eluded Silver goal minder, Thom within the six yard box due to poor delivery.

Civil were awarded a penalty in the 59h minutes when silver defender, Mike Robert had brought down Bandwe in the penalty box and Bandawe made no mistlke to pull one back.

The two teams made substitutions, Silver brought in Mike Fodya for Nyoni in the 57th minute wile Civil introduced midfielder, Dan Kumwenda for Blessings Tembo in the 62nd minute and Ranken Mwale for Thotho in the 72nd minute but the changes never brought new life in the game.

“We have lost the game despite playing very well especially in the second half of the game. I normally don’t talk about potions of the game but I must admit today goalkeeping has let us down today,” Civil team manager, Gabriel Chirwa stated.

He said there still more games to play although we have lost a third game in row that’s part of the game, we just have to pull ourselves up.

Silver Strikers team Manager, Itaye Nundwe thanked his charges for playing according to their game plan.

“Am very have that we played well and managed to collect maximum points from our city rivals,” he added.

Last season, Civil managed to beat Silver by the same margin and venue to claim the bragging rights for the Capital City.

Mana/tha