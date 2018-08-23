By Malawi News Agency

Silver Strikers Wednesday laboured through to the last 16 of Carlsberg Cup after securing a scaring 4-3 win over determined Lilongwe Veterans, played at Nankhaka ground in Area 30, Lilongwe.

Silver’s technical panel has bailed itself out from the crucial target meted on them on Monday by the team’s executive committee to win the next two games or they will face the sacking.

The Bankers marksman, Khuda Muyaba claimed a hat trick and is now showing his scoring abilities he had with Moyale Barracks before he joined Silver at the start of the season.

The Veterans winger, Yamikani White was deafly on the left flank in the first opening 20 minutes of the game and Mike Ntonyo was put under heavy surveillance no wonder the opening goal was through that side.

Lilongwe Veterans, a team from Chipiku League offered one of the best football displays in the 2018 soccer season as they took Silver Strikers to the task.

From the two players for the Veterans, White (8) and second half substitute midfielder, Rodrick Sambani (10) showed their potential in which some TNM Super League teams could hunt for their signatures.

It was goals galore at Nankhaka totaling seven goals and two red cards were flashed by referee, Patrick Ngoleka.

The Veterans went into the lead in the 13th minute when white sent a searching cross into the box before Morris Kaliza planted the ball home to amazement of many.

Three minutes later, Kaliza sent a hard drive but was parried over by Silver goalie, Bright Munthali whose performance was questioned at times.

At half hour mark, Silver winger, Prince Phiri levelled the scores when he was put through by Deco Menyera and he drove a grounder into the net beating Veterans custodian, Evans Phakamisa .

Silver could have stretched the lead in the 43rd minute when Victor Limbani’s header when he connected Menyera’s corner kick.

The two teams went into recess when the score line was at 1-1 to the disbelief of many but to the joy of Ganyu faithfuls.

Barely two minutes into second half, Silver’s Muyaba doubled the lead to make it 2-1 after his hard and low shot went past Veterans goalie, Phakamisa.

Seven minutes later, Muyaba claimed his second and third for his team after he outpaced advancing Veteran goalkeeper, Phakamisa and Muyaba made it 4-1 and claimed the hard trick in the 61st minute.

Silver were reduced to 10 men when right back, Mike Ntonyo was red carded for handled the ball on the goal line when keeper Munthali was beaten in the 69th minute and the referee Ngoleka awarded a penalty to veterans.

The resultant spot kick was converted by Marcus Mwanyongo to make it 4-2.

Veterans second half substitute, Ruben Banda, who came in for Yolic Maseko hit the cross bar in the 73rd minute after he was put through by Mwanyongo.

In the 89th minute Veterans captain, Juma Kalimbuka was given a marching order after picking a second bookable offence after a crude tackle.

Mwanyongo second his second and a third for his team from a direct free kick which eluded rooted Silver goalie, Munthali to make a dramatic ending of the counter in the 92nd minute of the game.

Silver Strikers Team Manager, Francis Songo admitted that cup games are always difficult to play but the only positive thing for them they have secured a place in the next round.

“We gave away easy goals which put us at disadvantage and increased pressure to our players to pull up their socks. We need to go back and see what went wrong,” he pointed out.

Lilongwe Veterans coach, Fishan Kaluwa said his chargers lost concentration although they knew they were playing a better side but their efforts are worth praising.

“We have leant a lot in this game and we are hoping to carry on with the same performance in our coming league games in Chipiku,” he added.

The lineups for the two teams were as follows:

Lilongwe Veterans

1. Evans Phakamisa 3. Chimwemwe Gumbo 2. Square Lemani 5. Juma Kalimbuka 14. Promise Gondwe 13. Diamosi Mbokani (Rodrick Sambani 66’) 15. Violic Maseko (Reuben Banda 66’) 7. Morris Kaliza 8. Yamikani White 11. Marcus Mwanyongo 9. Innocent Thomas

Silver Strikers

1, Brighton Munthali 3. Yinus Sheriff (Hadji Wali 67’) 12. Mike Ntonyo 15, Trevor Kalema 5. Young Chimodzi Jr (Kondwani Mwaila 67’) 6, Levison Maganizo 14.Deco Menyera (Thuso Paipi 46’) 11. Zikani Kasambara 8.Khuda Muyaba 2.Victor Limbani 9.Prince