LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)— Silver Strikers become the first team to lift the prestigious Airtel Top 8 trophy after beating cup specialists Mighty Be Forward Wanderers 10-9, in post-match penalties at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.

The game, which was very entertaining to football lovers, ended goalless in the 90-minutes, and it went straight into penalties.

Players from both teams, showed much confidence in taking penalties, but veteran defender of Wanderers Harry Nyirenda, saw his tenth penalty hit the upright post, much to the disappointment to nomads fans.

Pressure also engulfed the Silver supporters when Mathews Sibale, who missed a penalty in last year’s Carlsberg Cup finals at Kamuzu Stadium; but this year at BNS, the gods were on his side, and he took a brilliant penalty.

Thuso Paipi scooped man of the match award, and he went away with K50,000 cash award.

Silver will pocket K15 million as champions of the championship.

Speaking after the game, Sliver mentor Lovemore Fazili, saluted his boys for showing much determination to lift the cup.

His counterpart Yasin Osman, said “when a game goes into penalties, it is a game of chance.”

However, the coach blamed his charges for not taking shots at goal during the regulation time.

Silver beat Kamuzu Barracks to reach finals, while Wanderers drove off Moyale Barracks.