Sponsorship for Simama Premier Football League Division in the northern region is to be doubled in 2018 soccer season.

The Sponsor, Abraham Simama disclosed that he intends to increase the league’s sponsorship from K4 million to K8 million in the coming season.

He made the disclosure over the weekend in Mzuzu after officially crowning of Karonga United as the league’s 2017 champions at Ilala Crest Lodge.

In an interview with Mana, Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) General Secretary, Masiye Nyasulu said the sponsor assured the association that the league’s sponsorship would be doubled in the next season.

“I cannot comment much on the development but let me say that we had a fruitful meeting with the sponsor and the Chief Executive Officer of Football Association of Malawi (FAM) last year in June on the same issue of sponsorship,” he said.

Nyasulu explained that during the meeting, the sponsor pledged to double the sponsorship and was optimistic that the sponsorship could either be MK10 million or MK8 million depending on the sponsor’s discretion,”

Chairperson for Karonga United, Alufeyo Banda commended the development saying it would promote competition amongst teams playing in the Simama Premier Football League Division.

“We appreciate his gesture, we do not take it for granted. This is a commendable development, for the game of football particularly in the northern region,” he viewed.

Simama Premier League is the only league in northern region which promotes teams into the country’s top flight TNM Super League.

Simama Holdings Limited has been sponsoring the Simama Premier Football League in for 11 consecutive football seasons.

Simama Premier Football League is the only league with sizeable sponsorship as compared to Chipiku Central Region Football League which is at MK10 million while Masters Security Football League in the south is pegged at K12 million.