Mutharika taking Oath for second term in office

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday mocked his critics that he was not dead upon taking Oath for second term in office following his re-election.

President Mutharika was on May 21 along side Everton Chimulirenji declared winner in the narrow lead of the elections with 38%.

He won the second term in a tightly contested election with Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s Lazarus Chakwera trailing second. Dr. Saulos Chilima, the outgoing vice president, who contested on a UTM came third.

The Malawi leader took an Oath of Office Signing in an event at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

His Lordship Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, SC administered the event patronised by Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters.

“Sindinafe, eti, ndilibwino (I’am not yet dead, am alive)”, Mutharika mocking his competitors whom spread rumors that he was sick a head of the just ended May 21 polls

He adds, “Elections are over. I thank all my competitors, but as there can only be one winner, it’s time to unite and move on. This is the time to pursue our collective national goals.”

Former Malawi President Bakili Muluzi was the only notable figure that attend the event.