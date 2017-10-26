Police in Mulanje are keeping in custody six employees from Chipiku Stores in Mulanje for allegedly stealing money and assorted items amounting to K4millions.

Mulanje Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sergeant Gresham Ngwira said unknown criminals broke into the shop on October 19 and went away with assorted items and cash which prompted the shop owners to conduct an audit.

“After robbers broke into the shop, the company sent their internal auditor, Steven Salima, to conduct an audit where it was established that some money and items apart from those stolen during the robbery were missing and we started our investigations following tips we received from the public,” explained Ngwira.

According to Ngwira, the Police later received a tip from well wishers that one of the employees, Veronica Nakhule, had a lot of cash at her house and after a search was conducted, it was established that she had money amounting to K1.9 million.

After an interrogation, Nankhule disclosed that she indeed stole the money and other items but said she was not acting alone but together with the shop manager and other colleagues.

Ngwira identified the six as, Steven Kampezeni, 26, Veronica Nankhule, 24, Ruth Senzani, 28, Moreen Nkutu, 22, Ana Antonio, 23 and Witness Chosaine, 52.

The six, are currently waiting to undergo trial and have since been charged with the offence of theft of public servant which contradicts section 286 of the Penal Code.