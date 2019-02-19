Six new ambassadors present Letters of Credence to Malawi President Mutharika

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Six new ambassadors presented their Letters of Credence to President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday at the New State House in Lilongwe.

For Benin, it was the first time it had had opened diplomatic ties with Malawi with the hope to strengthen bilateral ties.

Speaking after presenting his letters, the first ever ambassador for Benin to Malawi Erick Saizonou said Benin has not been active in Malawi and it was his hope that the two countries will develop and strengthen their bilateral ties.

He said Malawi and Benin should also develop common markets where the two countries can import and export goods.

“We are currently looking into developing common grounds that Malawi and Benin can mutually benefit from each other,” Saizonou said.

The Republic of Benin is a country in West Africa and it is a member of the United Nations and the African Union.

Ambassadors for the Republic of Gambia and Israel also presented their Letters of Credence to the State President.

Ambassador for Gambia Abdoulie Bojang said gone are the days where African countries were working as individual countries adding that it is time now for the continent to be united and come up with solutions to problems that affect most African countries.

“Problems that affect Africa are solvable within Africa because we have a better understanding of one another, and it is through this understanding that we can better cooperate and assist one another,” he said.

He said for decades African countries have been sending ambassadors to other continents and sidelining countries that are close by, adding that this was the time to come together and work as teams.

Gambia is one of the smallest countries in mainland Africa and its economy is dominated by farming and fishing.

Ambassador for Israel said he did not get a chance to discuss bilateral issues with the president after presenting his Letters of Credence of but he extended an open invitation to the president to visit Israel in 2019.