Things are changing quickly for soon-to-be wed, Meghan Markle. Once she becomes a royal things are going to change even more dramatically.

Meghan’s fairytale engagement to Prince Harry comes at a price. She now has to give up selfies and even her right to vote.

Here are six more things Meghan has to give up once Harry puts a ring on it.

Live in a normal home

A common house is out of the question for the couple once they get married. Although it was reported that the two were house shopping in Oxfordshire, England, it’s unlikely to be allowed.

As it stands, none of the members of the royal family with the titles “Prince”, “Princess”, “Duke”, “Duchess” or even “Earl/Countess” live in a normal house, according to MSN Lifestyle.

The Cambridges, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke and Duchess of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent all live at Kensington Palace. The Queen and Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex live at Buckingham Palace.

Wear dark nail polish

Dark nail polish is a no-no according to the royal dress code and is considered to be quite vulgar, according to OK! Magazine.

Both the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge have only ever been spotted with nails in nude shades.

It’s actually rumoured that the Queen has worn Essie’s Nail Lacquer in Ballet Slippers since 1985, according to The Sun.

Show any PDA

There’s a reason kisses between Kate and William in public have been scarce since their wedding day.

Apparently, when the Duke and Duchess make a public appearance they are representatives of the royal family and are in fact “working”, according to Cosmopolitan.

Meghan and Harry are currently just “hanging out” so they can do as they please before they get married.

Go to bed before the Queen

Going to bed before the queen is an absolute no-no when members of the royal family are sharing the same house or castle, according to The Sun.

Other members of the family “don’t feel right” about excusing themselves to go to bed before the Queen is done for the night.

Besides having to give up her career as an actress, the Suits star may no longer sign autographs.

Other than signing official documents and books at royal engagements, members of the royal family aren’t allowed to sign autographs. There’s a high risk that someone could forge the signature and use it against the family.

In 2010, Prince Charles broke this protocol when he granted an autograph to one of the victims of the Cornwall floods. According to The Telegraph, he wrote, “Charles 2010” and apologised for his “shaky writing.”

Go about in public without tights

Meghan raised eyebrows when she appeared without the required nude tights on the public announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry.

“You never see a royal without their nude tights,” royal expert Victoria Arbiter tells Business Insider. “Meghan, from what I can see from the engagement photographs, doesn’t look like she was wearing tights. I’d say that’s really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires.”