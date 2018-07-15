By Alick Junior Sichali​

Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody 6 people suspected to have been robing people in the district.

According to Chikwawa Police Spokesperson, Foster Benjamin, during the arrest of the six people they recovered an AK47 rifle, four live ammunition, two empty cartridges and three panga knives.

Benjamin identified the six as Paul Charle, Ernest George, Osman Hamuza, Antony Paul, Sekereni Zeka and Yasin James.

The six, on Thursday night, hit Kaunda Maguza’s house and demanded cash sourced from the day’s sales at his grocery shop.

“It is repoted that at the time of the attack, the thugs were armed with an AK 47 rifle replete with 4 live bullets and panga knives and they demanded cash from the family but because of their resistance the criminals went on beating Maguza and his wife in their foiled robbery, leading to the wife’s cries for help,” Benjamin said.

He further said the thugs took off as neighbours came out to the victims’ rescue and this prompted Police to launched a manhunt where they netted the six suspects before recovering the items used in their attacks.

They are expected to appear in court soon to answer a charge of robbery with violence, contrary to Section 301 of the Penal code.