LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Six people are feared dead when a minibus overturned at Double Vision near Nathenje, Lilongwe.

According to sources privy the accident to The Maravi Post, say the minibus driver lost control after a tyre burst when he was overtaking a truck.

“A visit to Nathenje health centre confirms six people are dead and others seriously injured. Among the survivors is an under under 5 child and the driver,” said the source.

The Malawi police is yet to comment further on the accident.