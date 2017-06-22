Police in Nkhotakota have launched a man hunt for unidentified criminals who defiled and murdered a six-year old girl from Kachiwunda village, the area of Traditional Authority Kanyenda in the district.

Confirming the gruesome incident, Nkhunga police spokesperson Laban Makalani said this occurred on last Friday last.

According to Makalani, the deceased went to receive her measles rubella vaccination in the village together with her colleagues. However, since Friday, the girl never returned.

“After seeing that the time elapsing without the girl’s return, her father reported the matter to the police. The police, together with the missing girl’s parents and relatives started searching for the girl,” said Makalani.

Makalani told Maravi Post that the girl’s body was found floating in a nearby river, in a decomposing state on Tuesday (yesterday).

An autopsy conducted by medical personnel from Nkhotakota district hospital, established that the victim had been defiled before being thrown in the river.

“We suspect that the criminal(s) killed the girl in order to hide his or their identity to the public,” he added.

The deceased hailed from Chiluzi village, Traditional Authority Ganyu, in Ntcheu district.