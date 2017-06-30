June 29, 2017. Lilongwe. – Sixteen Diocesan deacons from six Catholic Dioceses under the Episcopal Conference of Malawi ECM), will this year increase the number of priests in the country. According to a Press Release from the Episcopal Conference

of Malawi and made available to the Maravi Post, the 16 will be ordained in their respective dioceses.

The Release said that Lilongwe and Blantyre Archdioceses, Mangochi, Zomba, Dedza and Chikwawa dioceses, are

set to produce the new priests.

Fr. Francis Lekaleka, the Bishop Secretary for Lilongwe Archdiocese, said three deacons namely, Demetrio Banda, John Kaliwamba and Dennis Mwanza will be ordained priests on July 15,2017 at Maula Cathedral in Lilongwe. Archbishop Tarcisius Ziyaye, will lead the Holy Eucharist Celebration.

In the Archdiocese of Blantyre, Father Frank Mwinganyama, who is the Diocesan Communication Secretary, said Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, will on July 8,2017 ordain two deacons; these are, namely Deacon Blessings Maere, and Faduweck Katunga of Mtepuwa and Chiringa Parishes respectively. The ordination will take place at the Limbe Cathedral.

At the Dedza Diocese, deacon Gift Selemani, Paul Kunkumbira, and Silvester Mtasa, will be ordained as priests on July 29,2017.

According to the Diocesan Communications Secretary for Dedza, Fr. Henry Makawa, His Lordship Emmanuel Kanyama, who will ordain the three priests at Mtendere Parish. Fr. Kanyama will, on the same day, ordain three seminarians of the Holy Ghost Congregation. The seminarians are Brothers Andrew Kasiya, John Luwani, and Francisco Ndelemani.

In Chikwawa Diocese, three deacons will be ordained by Bishop Peter Musikuwa, at a Eucharistic Celebration that will take place at St. Michiel’s Chikwawa Cathedral on July 22,2017. The three deacons are Tobias Mbalale , Shadreck Malata, from Chikwawa Parish, and James Chidale from Njale Parish.

Mangochi Diocese has two deacons to be ordained; they are Kondwani Matupa, and Andrew Kasambara. On the same day, according to Fr. Emmanuel Malipa, the Diocesan Communications Secretary said Fr. Lazarus Girevulo will celebrate his Silver Jubilee as a priest.

The celebration, which will include a Holy Mass presided over by His Lordship Montfort Sitima; it will take place at St. Augustine, Mangochi Cathedral on July 8, 2017.

Finally, at the Zomba Diocese, Deacon Andrew Chikapa of Mayaka Parish, will be ordained priest. The ordination is slated for July 22, 2017 and takes place at the Zomba Cathedral with Bishop George Tambala to lead the Holy Mass.

Karonga and Mzuzu Dioceses are the only diocese that will not ordain any diocesan priests.

Meanwhile, the national Pontifical Mission Societies Director, Fr. Vincent Mwakhwawa, said that in registering 16 priests this year, is a positive development, and very encouraging for a young and poor country like Malawi.

“It is very encouraging that young men are able to sacrifice themselves to the priesthood. Let them (young men) know that sacrificing to the priesthood is like sacrificing for others. In priesthood, there is joy, service, and of course, national service, so let many youths join the priesthood,” said Fr. Mwakhwawa, whose office also promotes vocation in the Church.