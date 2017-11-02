Sixteen Malawi Defense Force soldiers on Thursday died on the spot in Mzimba district in a road accident. Details are still to be determined.

An MDF official, Major Paul Chiphwanya while confirming the development, said there are an unspecified number of other soldiers who are battling for their lives at Mzimba district hospital after sustaining injuries in the accident.

He said the development occurred in the morning hours.

According to him, the concerned soldiers, are those who have just finished their training in Mzimba forests, were recruited this year, and were on their way to Salima, preparing for graduation.

“Yes it is true that 16 MDF soldiers have lost their lives in the road accident. The incident happened at Mapanjila, along Mzimba-Lilongwe M1 Road in the morning. The 16 died on the spot and as I am talking, some soldiers are admitted at Mzimba district hospital,” he said.

Major Chipwanya said they are yet to establish the cause of the accident.