In a bid to raise fund for the church development St Martin Catholic Parish Fundraising Committee has organized a phuu!!!Ngwee dance featuring SkeffaChimoto and the Real Sounds.

The show slated for 3 December 2016 at Premier Lodge in Chileka Blantyre will enable music lovers treated to early Christmas.

The Fundraising Committee Chairperson Nicodemus Kangola said the church has a number of projects which need millions of kwacha hence the fundraising event.

“Our church is encouraging us to be self-reliance to achieve our goals so we need to work hard that is why we have organized this fundraising show for our church projects,”

Kangola said.

According to Kangola the money realized will be used for multi-million kwacha hall project currently under construction. On his part Skeffa of ChinamulumaChakuda Fame says all is set for the Phungwe!!! and promised his funds more fireworks.

“I have been looking forward for this show since I was approached by the Church fund raising Committee some two months ago, “he said.

He then appealed to all music lovers come in their large numbers to feel the vibes while on other hand supporting the church. St Martin Catholic parish is in the Archdiocese of Blantyre situated off Zalewa road in ChirimbaTownship and has close to three thousand faithful