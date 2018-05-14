President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has said the country can only develop if it invests in skilled labour force, particularly in the youth, saying his government remains determined to empower the sector with requisite skills.

Mutharika was speaking on Saturday when he officially opened Milonga Community Technical College in the area of Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa in Thyolo District.

The president said there is no country that can develop without skills development, hence the need to impart technical skills to the youths across the country.

“I wonder when some people say community technical colleges are not relevant. I will continue with this programme no matter what because I know how it is going to transform this country,” Mutharika said.

The Malawian leader said it is the wish of government that the country’s youth are economically empowered and become economically independent, saying that could only be achieved through technical skills development.

“I would like the graduates from these community technical colleges to start their own businesses and probably create employment for others,” said Mutharika.

In his speech, Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila thanked government for giving more support to youth development through his ministry.

The minister said community technical colleges in the country are transforming lives for the youths.

Kasaila disclosed that government’s plan of having a technical college in every district would empower the youths to be productive in their homes and the country at large.

He also commended government for constructing stadiums which he said are exposing raw talent among the youth in different sporting activities.

“The talents exposed and developed in the stadiums have the potential to make one a millionaire. The stadiums will greatly expose the talents and see our youths progressing with their talents,” Kasaila added.

In his remarks, Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa said the opening of the technical college was a fulfillment of the country’s leadership promise during campaign period.

“We are very grateful because you have provided us with this infrastructure which is going to benefit the youth in the district to participate in national development,” Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa said.

Milonga Community Technical College is offering vocational training in plumbing, carpentry, bricklaying, tailoring and, Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The college is the 13th to be opened and is operating in partnership with Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education Trust (TEVET).

It has been constructed by Bonongwe Contractors whose proprietor, Billiat Bonongwe, is a graduate of Lilongwe Technical College.