An erial duo by Tigers and Silver players in Silver’s goal area pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

By Tione Andsen

Silver Strikers Saturday came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against enterprising Mighty Tigers in the TNM Super League match played at Silver Stadium in Area 47, Lilongwe.

The Central Bankers have dropped two valuable points and were lucky to come out unscratched after Tigers had an opportunity twice in each half to bury the game but were saved by the up left.

Tiger’s striker, Shasimbiwe Kanyika tormented Silver defence marshalled by Yunusa Sherrif and ably assisted by Trevor Kalema, Mike Robert and Herbert Wayekha due to his dangerous counter attacks.

Fans were more entertained more in the second half as opposed to first which was immensely physical with a lot of stoppages due to hard tackling from both sides and Referee; Chidziwitso Simbi seemed to have lost control of the game.

With the draw, Silver Strikers have 12 points from seven games while Tigers have 13 points from 10 games

Tigers went into lead just five minutes into the game when Kanyika planted home after he eluded Silver goalie, Charles Thom.

Six minutes later, Kanyika was on fire when outpaced Silver defence and sent a lob which went over Silver goalie, Thom but the ball hit the up left.

Silver’s right back, Robert had a chance in the 16th minute when he volleyed over Thuso Paipi’s corner kick.

The Central Bankers levelled the scores in the 19th minute, when winger Duncan Nyoni’s power packed direct free kick from 25 metre out went in beating stationed Tigers keeper, Christopher Mikuwa after he was brought down by Tigers defender, Nickson Mwase.

Tigers left winger, Tony Mbulu was put through by Chikaiko Baston and he managed his way through Silver defence but his effort went over the cross bar in the 36th minute.

Two minutes into added time, silver defender, Robert headed wide Paipi’s corner kick and the two teams went for recess when they were tied at 1-1.

The second half the two teams showcased good passing game to the amazement of many that came to the stadium.

Silver’s right winger, Paipi could have stretched the lead in the 48th minute when his goal bound header from Nyoni’s cross was blocked on the goal line by Tigers, keeper, Mikuwa.

Tigers had an upper hand with their marvelous displays of passing game by Bonda Mpinganjira, Captain, Willy Sayenda, Baston and Mbulu while Silver’s Michael Tetteh, Khuda Muyaba, Young Chimodz Jnr, Sherriff and Victor Limbani kept on defusing pressure.

In the 69th minute, Tigers made a substitution, they pulled out Matias Nyirenda for Edwin Carlos, whose first touch was delight to watch and put through Mbulu whose volley went over silver goalie, Thom to hit the up left with one Tigers player to finish it off.

Witht seven minute to time, silver made a double substitution, they rested tired, Paipi and injured Muyaba for Levison Maganizo and Mphatso Philemon respectively

Silver’s goalie, Thom brilliantly saved Tiger’s Baston’s inviting cross into the danger zone to deny the visitors to collect maximum points.

On dot of full time, Tetteh missed a golden opportunity in the six yard box at the mercy of Tigers keeper, Mikuwa when he connected over from close range.

Silver Strikers Team Manager, Itaye Nundwe admitted that his charges did not play their usual game and this made them fail to utilize the home ground advantage.

He added that, “The quick goal which was scored by Tigers disturbed our game plan and it took long time for our players to come back into the game.”

“It was a good game and fans have watched a very entertaining game and tigers proved that they are a better side,” Mighty Tigers Technical Director, Robin Alufandika said.

He said Silver appeared to have a 12th player on their side because decisions which were being made put our players on the receiving end.

Tigers will face Master Security in Dedza on Sunday, a second away assignment for the weekend.

Mana/tha