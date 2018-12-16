By Lusekero Mhango

A Karonga based local nongovernmental organization (NGO) Kachila Youth Initiative (KYI) has embarked on a climate change project focusing on the promotion of improved smart cook stoves that use less firewood compared to the traditional cooking stoves.

The smart cook stoves project which will be rolled out in Traditional Authority Mwilangome is expected to contribute towards sustainable environmental management and climate change mitigation in the TA where there’s a rampant cutting down of trees

According to KYI executive director Machona Ngwira, through the project about 3000 households will benefit from the project through the construction of the smart cook stoves in their respective kitchens.

“In TA Mwilangombe there has been a lot of natural disasters and floods which has affected the communities a lot hence we thought of coming with this smart cook stoves in the area,” he said.

He added, with the introduction of the smart cook stoves which consume less firewood as such people in the catchment area will avoid carelessly cutting down of tree’s therefore reduce deforestation in the TA.

“The advantage of these cook stoves is that there fixed in the kitchen and by using less firewood you maximize on the air quality thereby reducing smoke and pollution which is good for the environment,” Ngwira said.

District community officer Kelly Mhone, welcomed the project in the district saying as Karonga has faced a lot of natural disasters due to among others the effects of climate change hence the project is timely.

Smart cook stoves will be manufactured by 60 chosen trainees who will be trained on how to produce the stoves.

The 17th month project has been financed by UNDP through Global Environmental Facility (GEF) under the small grant program to the tune of about MK 14 million.