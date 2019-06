Malawi’s Flames through to Cosafa Plate finals….Dates Bafana Bafana

DURBAN-(MaraviPost)-Smiling face has regained in most Malawians after the nation football team, Flames on Tuesday evening beat Comoros 2-1 through to Cosafa Plate finals.

The smile comes back following the painful defeat the team faced from Zambia, the Chipolopolos on Sunday 2-4 in Cosafa quarter finals.

This means Malawi will face South Africa, the Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Plate”s finals.