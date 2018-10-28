Uganda President Yoweri Museveni tour to Kirangira village, Mukono district was almost cut short after a snake slithered toward the presidential red carpet.

According to, tuko.co.ke, Museveni had just started speaking to the area residents on why his government was against forceful police evictions on the Kirangira land, when the unwelcome guest snaked its way causing quite a panic.

President Yoweri Museveni addressing residents of Kirangira village, Mukono district on Friday, October 26. Photo: Yoweri Museveni/Facebook.Museveni reportedly arrived late in the evening of Friday, October 26, and there was near darkness in his small tent although the other tents for the people had light as reported by Nile Post.

In a video seen by TUKO.co.ke, the president appeared calm although he paused his speech and asked his guards what caused the little commotion.

One by one, members of security team who had spotted the serpent swang into action while pushing chairs as they quickly crushed the animal’s head.

Museveni seems to have a connection with snakes or maybe it is because the former rebel leader spent his years fighting the government from the bush.

For instance, in 2016 police officers guarding Museveni’s rural home were forced to shoot dead a giant python that sneaked into his farm.

According to a police officer, the snake which weighed 80 kg and 20 feet in length had entered Museveni’s farm in Kisozi, Gomba District planning to attack his cattle.

The officer said they tried to capture the snake but it turned violent forcing them to shoot it three times killing it.