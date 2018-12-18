By Lusekero Mhango

Soccer pundits in the north have hailed rookies Karonga united for standing the heat of the TNM super league and maintaining their status for a second season despite the club operating without sponsorship

The Ingwinas of Karonga as they are popular known by were relegated in their 2 previous seasons in 2014 and 2016 respectively, however they secured their status in the super league on their 3rd time of asking following a 2-1 victory over blue eagles last Saturday. A result which catapulted the lakeshore based side from 13th into the top 8 which in the process qualified them for the airtel top 8 cup next season

Speaking in an interview one of the renowned football pundit in the north Draxon Maloya, said Karonga united’s survival should not be taken lightly as it is no mean achievement hence should be congratulated.

“The super league this year has been very competitive so seeing all our northern region clubs stand the heat is quite commendable and a welcome development for football in the region,” he said.

He added, as the north has become a major centre of attraction for football lovers there was need for more corporate company’s to come in and assist the clubs through sponsorship.

“If our teams are to sustain themselves in the long term there is need for sponsorship especially teams like Karonga united who have entertained and brought smiles to people despite their financial difficulties of being a community run club,” Maloya articulated.

Concurring with Maloya another pundit Pickford Kamanga, who is also the Chitipa united general secretary has praised the Northern Region football association (nrfa) SIMSO premier league for the competitiveness of the league. Saying the strength of simso has contributed towards the ingwinas strong super league showing.

He said, Karonga united’s 2017 promotion into the super league did not come on a silver platter but they had to fight for it hence their resilience in the top flight league.

According to NRFA general secretary Masiya Nyasulu as the north has been a breeding ground for players in their country the clubs in the region are finally getting the success that they deserve hence the association commends karonga united’s executive for a job well done.

Karonga united have wound up their season with 37 points from 30 matches and sit in 7th position and their survival means for the first time in super league history the north will be represented by 4 clubs Moyale Barracks, Mzuni FC, Karonga United and the newly promoted chitipa united.