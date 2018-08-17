Soche technical college student dies after falling from the roof‍

By Alick Junior Sichali

A 41year old Soche Technical College student on Tuesday died after falling from the roof of the building which is under maintenance at Chisunga Tea and Coffee Factory in Thyolo.

In an interview on Wednesday, Limbe Police Deputy Spokesperson, Patrick Mussa, confirmed the tragedy and identified the deceased as Allan Chindandali.

Mussa said the deceased was doing General Fitting Course at the said college and was on attachment at the factory.

“According to the one who reported the issue Alexander Nyirenda, who happens to be the deceased brother, the deceased was doing General Fitting Course at the said college and was on attachment at the factory, on this date, the deceased together with fellow workers, were assigned to do some maintenance work on the building,”.

“At around 3hr00, after completion of the work, they wanted to get down. Unfortunately, he fell down,” Mussa explained.

He said the deceased was later taken to Thyolo District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment. Postmortem results revealed that death was due to severe head injuries and internal bleeding.

Meanwhile, police wishes to advice members of the public to be extra careful in situations which may result in claiming their lives.