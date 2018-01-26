BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Renowned comedian Michael Usi, who is popularly known as Manganya in acting circles and one of the country’s influential figures, has earned a PhD from the University of Bedfordshire in United Kingdom and he has now added a prefix of ‘Dr’ to his name.

Usi is a social commentator and civil rights activist He recently resigned as Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Country Director.

Professor of education of University of Bedfordshire , Kate Jacques, has lauded Usi whose doctorate degree research was focused on the development of Malawi by investing in the country’s youth.

Jacques was speaking to a group of high profile academics, friends and politicians from Bedford in the United Kingdom who met on Sunday to celebrate the success of Usi’ in achieving his PhD from the University.

In a speech, Jacques said Usi is committed to the view that the future lies in preparing the youth of Malawi to take the country forward.

“He wants a more strategic approach to development and wants to see young people educated to understand how they can help the country to develop.

Michael has done this work in a different language, in a different country and in a very different culture. This is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

The guests recognized the hard work and dedication required of a unique person who rose from a modest family in a Malawi village to study for one of the highest academic awards in an English University.

He added, “based on his PhD, it is evident that Michael Usi has understood the complexities surrounding the liberation of the oppressed. He has proposed unique strategies for dealing with corruption and for achieving both human capital and capabilities.”

Dr Usi gained his popularity by acting on radio plays on MBC Radio 1. He then began making feature films. His works comment on topical issues and reflect the social and political realities of Malawian life.

He is involved in trying to build the film industry in Malawi and constantly advocates for the growth of the industry