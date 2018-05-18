Last week it was reported that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng met in Midrand to iron out their differences and turn over a new leaf.

The two charismatic church heavyweights had for five years been publicly crucifying each other and often skewered each other in their sermons.

The news of the two making up had social Media in Malawi and South Africa on a fire. A few examples from our The Maravi Post popular FaceBook page: