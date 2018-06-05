By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians on various social media forums have attacked the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha for dehumanising Legislator Patricia Kaliati.

During a political rally that President Peter Mutharika organised over the weekend in the southern region, Mchacha called Kaliati an idiot for supporting Chilima to contest as the party’s President.

Mchacha’s remarks did not please some Malawians on facebook, twitter and other social media handles who have criticised him saying his sentiments clearly indicate that some men do not respect the rights of women in politics.

Maravi Post gathered some of the comments as listed below;

Mavuto Spy J “It’s shocking for people to be calling one another such names, in that case Patricia might be an idiot but Mchacha is an updated version of idiotism.”

Joko Trez “I still can’t comprehend how Angie Kaliati could actually stand when asked to stand so that someone can insult his wife?”

Elita Kay “Mchacha is wrapped in stupidity and mediocrity.”

DPP political battle is still raging wider as both APM and Chilima camps are getting stronger everyday.

Meanwhile, legal experts and political analysts have advised President Peter Mutharika to stop threatening people who are against him.